(SPONSORED) – Spencer Mackey was LIVE Friday morning from Production Point for our Friday Feelz session.

The singer-songwriter is originally from Michigan and was raised in Colorado. He is classically trained on the violin, and began playing from a very young age. Friday marked the official release of his brand new music video for the track “Quiet Quitting,” which is on his EP set for release later this year.

Mackey performed two songs for Friday Feelz and chatted with Nova about his excitement of the video release, which he also directed. The multitalented musician will be releasing his EP in November and is planning for more live shows coming up soon.

For all the EP information and to check out his brand new video head to Spencer Mackey’s website.