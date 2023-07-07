(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Kayla Marque’s musical journey began in her childhood Park Hill home in Denver, Colorado. Coming from a creative and musical family, with her uncle, Larry Dunn of the legendary Earth, Wind, and Fire; her dad, a saxophonist; her mom, a writer; and her sister, a Musician and dancer.

Kayla Marque joined Loving Living Local hosts Nova & Krista on the Friday Feelz stage. While not initially set on a music career, in her teenage years, her relationship with music shifted from a lighthearted hobby to an essential outlet for her to process her pain into beauty.

She started going by her birth name, “Kayla Marque,” in 2012 and released “Live and Die Like This” in 2016, an ethereal alternative pop album that launched Marque to the forefront of the Denver music scene.

In 2020 Marque released Brain Chemistry, a transcendent double album that dives deep into themes of self-love, trauma, and mental health, all through examining the Right and Left Brain.

Beginning a new era of her music career focused on “getting out of your head and into your body,” in 2021, Kayla Marque’s side project “The Grand Alliance” with Sur Ellz (Khalil Arcady) and Crl Crrll (Carl Carrell) released its funky, genre-bending self-titled debut The Grand Alliance.

Kayla debuted her brand new single “Slow Burn” on Friday Feelz with upcoming Denver Shows

on July 20 @ Mercury Cafe with Joesph Lamar & Moonglade, July 28 Solo set at UMS and

July 29 Full set at UMS. For more information, head to Kayla Marque’s website.