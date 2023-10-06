(SPONSORED) — Lucas Wolf is a South Dakota-born, Arizona-raised singer-songwriter currently touring the western region of the United States. He has supported bands such as Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Leftover Salmon, Lion Vibes, Gipsy Moon, Mountain Standard Time, and more.

He writes heartfelt, thoughtful lyrics, and his songs are delivered with passion and sincerity each and every time. Once upon a time, he lived as a wandering, hitch-hiking busker playing his music from town to town, never knowing where he would end up next.

As time went on, life on a never-ending road lost its allure and he decided to stay put a while and pour himself fully into his music. Lucas Wolf will be releasing new music at the start of next year and is currently putting the finishing touches on the new record.

For more information on Lucas Wolf’s music and live shows head to his website.