(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Deirdre McCarthy is this weeks Friday Feelz artist. She’s currently recording an EP (short album of 8-10 songs) and hopes to release it in spring of 2024. McCarthy is also doing her own artwork and hoping to incorporate that into this release.

McCarthy loves improvising on the violin and singing harmonies with groups and bands. She has loved to sing since she was a little girl, but was always so shy and insecure about it. MCarthy only quite recently became confident and motivated enough to get out front. Singing just feels like a huge release, makes her feel connected, and brings her a lot of joy.

McCarthy performed two songs, one of them on her grandfather’s violin. He moved to the United States from Ireland in the 1950’s. It sat in a closet for over two decades. McCarthy didn’t think it could be fixed, as a luthier in Baltimore said it was beyond repair in the 1990’s. McCarthy then brought it to Vonn’s Violin Shop in Denver for a second opinion in 2022, and they restored it.

Look out for the brand new EP from Deirdre McCarthy in 2024. Check out her website for all her music information and live shows.