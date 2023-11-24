(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Recording artist, producer, and songwriter Bunny Blake was todays Friday Feelz musical act keeping Nova company in the Loving Living Local studios this morning.

Bunny performed an exclusive track “Shining” which is available on all streaming outlets and also finished a song with an original Christmas song. Bunny Blake is really one to watch in the music world and taking her studio production work to the next level working with artists all over the world, returning recently from the Netherlands.

To check out all her music and to connect with Bunny Blake on any projects head to her website.