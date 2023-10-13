(SPONSORED) — The Loving Living Local week came to a close with the wonderful sound from the Colorado band Heavy Diamond Ring. Three of the five members came into the studio and performed two tracks for Friday Feelz and chatted more about the new record.

The band is very excited about the forthcoming record which will be released next month with the band already releasing songs that are rolling out on all streaming outlets.

Heavy Diamond Ring is currently planning a tour for spring and summer 2024 and is really honored and excited to have Nathaniel Rateliff featured on the brand-new record! The band is really one to watch around the Colorado music scene. They deliver some remarkable harmonies together with delightfully orchestrated songs. Make sure you add Heavy Diamond Ring to your playlist!

