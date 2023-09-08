(SPONSORED) — Lewis Turner is a Colorado local and music has been a significant part of his upbringing. Being raised in Fort Collins, his upbringing was surrounded by a vibrant music scene. From backyard concerts to folk festivals to campfire jam sessions, music has been a constant in every phase of his life.

Turner’s debut studio album, Of Fibre and Fixes, is out now, and he will also be releasing a single in early October, titled ‘Down.’ Turner will also be playing across Colorado in the coming months.

Head to Turner’s website linked above to stay up to date about where he’ll be next!