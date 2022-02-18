Friday Feelz: Hickabee working on their second album

It’s time for some Friday Feelz inside the Loving Living Local Studio. This week’s band is Hickabee, a Colorado-based band striving to bring original music to fans of all ages!
Upcoming shows:
- Feb. 25 – Axe and the Oak from 8 to 11 p.m.
- Feb 26 – Mother Muffs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Meadowgrass 2022! Get your tickets now.
- Memorial Day weekend in Black Forest catch them playing the last show of the weekend!
You can find Hickabee on social media, Facebook, Instagram, or check out their website, hickabee.com.