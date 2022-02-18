Friday Feelz: Hickabee working on their second album

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s time for some Friday Feelz inside the Loving Living Local Studio. This week’s band is Hickabee, a Colorado-based band striving to bring original music to fans of all ages!

Upcoming shows:

Feb. 25 – Axe and the Oak from 8 to 11 p.m.

Feb 26 – Mother Muffs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Meadowgrass 2022! Get your tickets now.

Memorial Day weekend in Black Forest catch them playing the last show of the weekend!

You can find Hickabee on social media, Facebook, Instagram, or check out their website, hickabee.com.