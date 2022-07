It’s time for some Friday Feelz inside the Loving Living Local Studio. This week Eric Martinez, a guitarist in the rock/jam band world and a fixture of the local Denver Music Scene, shared his new record “Caldera”!

His new record “Caldera” is available on CD, Vinyl, and digitally through the Colorado-based record label Color Red.

Click here to purchase Caldera on vinyl, CD, or to stream on your favorite streaming site!