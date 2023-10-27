(COLORADO SPRINGS) – Elyjah Tribe‘s biggest goal for his music is to inspire other people to heal the traumas that they face in life.

In addition, sharing struggles are always more important than sharing the successes, as we can only learn from our failures in life. Tribe was this weeks Friday Feelz artist who performed two songs with his saxophonist Myron.

Tribe got started in music at age 7 in gospel mega-churches, where he was mentored by James Browns’ drummer, Louie Bellson. It allowed Elyjah to have a true historical perspective on the best music that changed the world forever, which he says is jazz, funk, and soul.

The goal of art and music is to do one thing, and one thing only: be yourself and remain authentic to tell your story in order to inspire others to do the same.

