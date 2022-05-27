MeadowGrass Music Festival celebrates its 13th year as the premier kick-off event to summer in the Pikes Peak Region! Board member of Rocky Mountain Highway, Kristen Cahill, and Musician Curtis Boucher joined the Loving Living Local crew to bring the Friday Feelz and get people hyped for this weekend!

Get ready for three days of live music, the 4th Annual Beer Festival, yoga, kids area, songwriting contest, family activities, camping, and more; on May 27th, 28th, and 29th in the beautiful Black Forest, Colorado.

