(Sponsored) – Lonely Choir is a Denver-based indie singer/songwriter who delivered an incredible performance at Production Point studios for Friday Feelz.

Lonely Choir really brings beautiful delivery of her music with a unique distinctive vocal, connective lyrics complimented with her wonderful acoustic tone. Lonely Choir is very fresh to the music scene here in Colorado, having only brought her music out for all to hear in 2021.

Her latest EP “Sports” was released this year, and is available on all streaming outlets. She is currently recording her full-length album, which she said she is very excited about. Lonely Choir is an artist to watch moving forward with amazing talent who will certainly be connecting with people around Colorado if not the rest of the country.

