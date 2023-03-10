(SPONSORED) — Singer-Songwriter Covenhoven was our featured Friday Feelz artist on Friday morning, March 10 LIVE from Notes Bar.

Covenhoven AKA Joel Van Horne is a Colorado music talent who is preparing to head out on tour starting next month. One of his first shows on the road will be at Brues Alehouse in Pueblo on April 7, followed by shows all across the U.S. and Canada.

Covenhoven’s latest album, IV, is available on all streaming outlets. The album was co-produced and recorded with Ben Wysocki from The Fray in Denver.

For more information and all the touring dates head to Covenhoven.com.