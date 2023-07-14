(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Brian Parsons is a leader, teacher, author, musician, philanthropist, and CEO of Just Keep Playing Media, LLC. with over twenty years of experience in diverse leadership roles.

After graduating high school, Parsons sought education and experience in the field of early childhood education before enlisting in the Marine Corps in the early 2000s.

Parsons served as a United States Marine in various leadership and specialty roles, excelling in public speaking and communications and serving as a non-commissioned officer until being honorably discharged in 2009

Brain joined Loving Living Local host Nova on the Friday Feelz stage Friday, July 14 with two of his band members who also perform live with him. He performed 3 songs on the Friday Feelz stage.

