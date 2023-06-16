(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ray Ratliff, AKA Big Ray, has been performing and doing gigs locally in the Southern Colorado region, and most recently visited the Loving Living Local Friday Feelz stage to showcase his incredible talent.

Ray is currently working on some new music that he will soon be performing to local audiences. With a tight schedule, he hopes to have an album ready in the next few months for people to check out.

Ray also performs with his 719 Band, who are currently performing at various venues over the next few months. They cover a lot of popular music and the overall mission is to move your feet and have a good time!

For more information about Big Ray and the 719 band, check them out on Facebook.