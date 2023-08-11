Aidan Gould Jazz & Funk Collective were this week’s Friday Feelz guests, live from Production Point studios.

Band leader Aiden Gould brought the jazz vibes into the studio before heading out to perform Friday at the Fountain Creek Winery, Aug. 11 from 6-9 p.m.

More importantly, the last performance with the group in Colorado until the holidays will be on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 8-10:30 p.m. at The Wild Goose Meeting House. Two of the members from the group will be heading back to college and the band will be taking a small break from playing live here in Colorado.

For more information about Aiden Gould Jazz & Funk Collective head to Facebook at Aidan Gould.