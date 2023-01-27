(SPONSORED)

Today’s Friday Feelz was a little special as touring act Alex Teller came into the Loving Living Local studios. Alex Teller is currently on tour and from Michigan. His new self titled album has a classic country sound which portrays his story telling through his lyrics, taking you on a connective journey through his music.

Alex is working with local talent “Sweet Virginia” on the record with live performances together and spending the next 2 weeks in Colorado playing a number of shows in the state. Loving Living Local host Nova sat down with Alex in getting to know more about his sound before performing tracks live on the Friday Feelz stage.

For more information on Alex Teller and to hear his latest release head to his website.