(COLORADO) — Haitian and Trinidadian, Schama Noel is a hip-hop singer and songwriter who’s taking the social media world by storm. His single “Sugar Mom” has been viewed over 40 million times across social media platforms. On Instagram alone, accounts have been using Noel’s track on reels and stories more than 50 million times.

Noel was born in Port au Prince but grew up in Orlando and has since been in Colorado since 2019. He makes “clean” hip hop and started writing anonymously online. He then started an account called ‘RapLike on Twitter’ in 2013, where he used the internet to build his fan base and some of them still follow him now!

Noel has a new album project in the works called ”Late To The Party,” along with an initiative to help his hometown of Haiti through merch and donations.

For all the information about Noel and to check out his viral track “Sugar Mom” head to his social media pages @SchamaNoel.