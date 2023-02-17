(SPONSORED) — This week’s Friday Feelz brought Colorado music talent Hunter Burnette into the Loving Living Local studio. The singer-songwriter is putting the finishing touches on his debut album, which will be coming out later this year. Hunter has been working with drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray who’s also producing the record and is very excited about the release.

Hunter Burnette is an up-and-coming Americana singer-songwriter and artist from Denver, Colorado. In 2018, Burnette released his debut EP “The Good Life,” which won over the hearts of audiences and musicians alike. Colorado Hall of Fame inductee, Chris Daniels, called him “One of the most exciting Americana/Country/Roots songwriters and performers to come out of the West in the past few years.”

Hunter showcased a brand new track for Friday Feelz titled “Morning News” which he finished in the car this morning while driving to FOX21 to join Loving Living Local. All of Hunter’s music is available on all streaming platforms with all his live dates on Hunter Burnette’s website.