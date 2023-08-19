(SPONSORED) — An artist for Friday Feelz was one to look out for in the hip hop world. Stoney Bertz brought the beats into the Production Point studios for this morning’s session.

Stoney who has been performing and releasing projects since 2011 performed two songs on Friday Feelz ahead of Saturday’s Hip Hop 50 Year Anniversary Fest in Colorado Springs. The festival will be featuring some of the best hip hop talent between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at The Hall on West Pikes Peak Avenue.

For all the information about Stoney and the festival head to Stoney’s social media pages @stoneybtho.