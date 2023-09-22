(SPONSORED) — Cole Scheifele is an up-and-coming folk singer/songwriter based out of Denver, Colorado.

He combines beautiful melodies with deep and thought-provoking lyrics that he says stem from his never-ending hunger to discover more about the human experience.

Cole was the latest Friday Feelz artist to come live from The Production Point Studios this morning. His debut EP “Everything Matters, Nothing Matters At All” was released in 2019 and is a perfect example of this, as it delves into deep human connection, loss, and existential questions.

Backed by a stellar local cast, Scheifele has landed gigs opening for international touring acts such as Jade Bird. Scheifele was chosen as a Top 10 Finalist out of over 400 entries for The Planet Bluegrass Rocky Mountain Folk Festival Songwriting Competition. He recently caught the attention of The Fray’s Ben Wysocki, a fellow Denver musician and producer.

For more information about Cole Scheifele head to his website.