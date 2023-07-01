(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado-raised musician A.J. Fullerton was the Friday Feelz Artist on the morning show. Bringing the soulful blues into the studio, the Montrose Colorado born performed two songs with one of the songs making its TV debut.

A.J. is currently on tour and is releasing new music in the Color Red album very soon. Last night A.J. played a packed show in Frisco for the town’s music series and is anticipating a great night at his show at the Pubelo Brues Alehouse Brewing CO at 7 p.m., Friday.

For all the information about A.J. Fullerton head to his social media pages @AJFullertonMusic and check all his music out on Spotify and Apple Music.