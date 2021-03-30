Free showing of Oscar nominated film Minari for first responders, healthcare heroes

You may have seen the Oscar nominated film Minari, but did you know the movie director’s sister and parents live right here in Colorado Springs?
Joining us this morning is Leisle Chung, who is celebrating her brother’s six Academy Award nominations in a special way.
Vanguard Skin Specialists is giving away movie tickets to the Academy award nominated MINARI for frontline healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential heroes.
SCHEDULE:
Colorado Springs – April 1, Roadhouse Cinema, Red Carpet Event (SOLD OUT – Accepting waitlist)
Colorado Springs – April 7, Roadhouse Cinema
Pueblo – April 8, Cinemark Pueblo
Woodland Park – April 7-11, Gold Hill Theatre