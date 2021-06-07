Keni and Dee celebrate National Cheese Day in a big way with On The Border’s delicious signature queso. Watch to learn how you can get FREE queso for a year through the restaurant’s “Queso Club”.
Stay up to date with all of On the Border’s deals by clicking this link!
Free queso for a year?! Join On The Border’s “Queso Club”
Keni and Dee celebrate National Cheese Day in a big way with On The Border’s delicious signature queso. Watch to learn how you can get FREE queso for a year through the restaurant’s “Queso Club”.