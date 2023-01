(SPONSORED)– Universal Preschool (UPK) is a new program rolling out this year that provides eligible families 15 hours of FREE preschool a week.

Liz Denson, CEO & President of Early Connections Learning Centers, and Kelly Hurtado, Vice President of Programs at Joint Initiatives, appeared on Loving Living Local to tell us about the new UPK program.

Families can begin enrolling starting January 17, 2023.

For more information https://cdec.colorado.gov/for-families/universal-preschool-colorado.