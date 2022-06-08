The Promenade Shops at Briargate is ramping up activity for the good weather days ahead this summer.



You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy summer to the fullest at The Promenade Shops at Briargate with everything from free music and movies, to opening eight new stores, such as; Fjallraven, Arhaus, The Container Store, Alter’d State, Nike Live, Seoul Korean BBQ, and My Neighbor Felix.





You can get ahold of the free movies and music on Thursday nights at Pikes Peak Patio, located at Ted’s Montana Grill for the free summer concert series.



Follow The Promenade Shops at Briargate on social media or learn more on their website.