(SPONSORED) : Free Comic Book Day is a national annual event inviting readers to their local comic shop.

Lance Leber, manager at Iron Lion, appeared on Loving Living Local to show us how cool comics are! He says their Free Comic Book Day event on Saturday, May, 6, 2023 is family-friendly and perfect for all ages.

Everyone who visits Iron Lion on Saturday can choose up to four free comics. There will be Spider-Man, Batman, Avengers, X-Men, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more. There will be Local Artists, Stormtroopers, Cosplayers, and hourly free raffles for comics, cards, and pokemon.

For more information visit www.IronLionCollectibles.com.







