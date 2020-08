Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Pueblo Mall is hosting a Back to School Backpack Giveaway this weekend, August 14th through the 21st. If you spend $100 or more at the Pueblo Mall, you can receive a free backpack. Just bring your receipts by during mall hours.

Cara Fitzgerald, Pueblo Mall Marketing Manager, gives us all the details on the giveaway, and a few other surprises.

To learn more, visit: ShopPuebloMall.com