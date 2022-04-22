April is National Donate Life Month, and all of us at FOX21 and USA Wrestling teamed up to put on a blood drive with Vitalant to help local health agencies. Krista Witiak was at the blood drive at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, speaking with organizers and donors, including FOX21 Morning anchor Abbie Burke!
Data shows one in seven people who enter a hospital will require blood. Furthermore, every two seconds, someone needs blood.
This event allowed participants to give blood that will be used locally for transfusions, organ transplants, research, and trauma-related incidents.
Virtual Blood Drive
Participating in the virtual blood drive is easy:
- Click the link below and make your pledge before you donate for the USA Wrestling virtual blood drive.
- Once you submit your pledge, you will be directed to schedule your appointment at any Vitalant donation location.
- When booking your appointment, use the same email address you used to pledge to donate.
- Your pledge and email address are all you need to ensure your donation counts.
- Prepare for your donation by eating a healthy meal and drinking plenty of water. Remember to bring a photo ID.
- Donate blood and save lives!