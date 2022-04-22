April is National Donate Life Month, and all of us at FOX21 and USA Wrestling teamed up to put on a blood drive with Vitalant to help local health agencies. Krista Witiak was at the blood drive at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, speaking with organizers and donors, including FOX21 Morning anchor Abbie Burke!

Data shows one in seven people who enter a hospital will require blood. Furthermore, every two seconds, someone needs blood.

This event allowed participants to give blood that will be used locally for transfusions, organ transplants, research, and trauma-related incidents.

Virtual Blood Drive

Participating in the virtual blood drive is easy: