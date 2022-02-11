Terrell Davis, the former Denver Broncos star known for his famous “salute,” has a lot to say about football. Nova got the opportunity to speak with the American football legend about his recommendations for hosting the best Super Bowl party! Terrell also discussed his Super Bowl LVI predictions and thoughts on the new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
FOX21’s Loving Living Local exclusive with Terrell Davis!
