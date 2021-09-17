Walk with FOX21 and Wholly Kicks to help put shoes on the impoverished

|Wholly Kicks is a non-profit organization with a purpose of “walking with” the impoverished. They currently have a presence in Aurora, Denver, and now Colorado Springs. The organization was created to help people in impoverished areas or those at risk of or, experiencing homelessness.
FOX21 News is partnering with Wholly Kicks for a shoe drive in Colorado Springs.
To learn more about the organization, click the link: Wholly Kicks
If you would like to donate to help families in need, below is a off location available through the end of September.
American Dream Sales Office: Banning Lewis Ranch
9326 Portmar Dr.
Colorado Springs, CO 80927