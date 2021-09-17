Walk with FOX21 and Wholly Kicks to help put shoes on the impoverished

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Wholly Kicks is a non-profit organization with a purpose of “walking with” the impoverished. They currently have a presence in Aurora, Denver, and now Colorado Springs. The organization was created to help people in impoverished areas or those at risk of or, experiencing homelessness.
FOX21 News is partnering with Wholly Kicks for a shoe drive in Colorado Springs.
To learn more about the organization, click the link: Wholly Kicks

If you would like to donate to help families in need, below is a off location available through the end of September.

American Dream Sales Office: Banning Lewis Ranch
9326 Portmar Dr.
Colorado Springs, CO 80927

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak