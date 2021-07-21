FOX21 hosts a Food Truck Takeover for the 2021 COS Food Truck Passport

FOX21 News 2021 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport continues!
Enjoy 12 local food trucks for only $20! As in years past, we’redonating 10% of net proceeds to Home Front Military Network.
For only $20, you receive one item valued up to $10 from each of these 12 gourmet food trucks:
- Good Grub by Taco
- Solsage Food Truck
- Lush F2F Food Truck
- Go Fish Food Truck
- Williams Soul Food
- Evas Smokehouse BBQ
- Legacy Coffee
- Tepex
- Waffee
- Baked and Loaded
- The Hot Box
- Road-Tisserie
Take a sneak peek at some of the food trucks below! Follow them on Facebook for the most up-to-date locations.