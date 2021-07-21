FOX21 hosts a Food Truck Takeover for the 2021 COS Food Truck Passport

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

FOX21 News 2021 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport continues!

Enjoy 12 local food trucks for only $20! As in years past, we’redonating 10% of net proceeds to Home Front Military Network.

For only $20, you receive one item valued up to $10 from each of these 12 gourmet food trucks:

  • Good Grub by Taco
  • Solsage Food Truck
  • Lush F2F Food Truck
  • Go Fish Food Truck
  • Williams Soul Food
  • Evas Smokehouse BBQ
  • Legacy Coffee
  • Tepex
  • Waffee
  • Baked and Loaded
  • The Hot Box
  • Road-Tisserie

Get the food truck passport 

Take a sneak peek at some of the food trucks below! Follow them on Facebook for the most up-to-date locations.

