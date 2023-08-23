(SPONSORED) — Barbecue lovers in Colorado Springs are in for a treat! Ozzie’s Smokehouse BBQ is a local table-service barbecue restaurant in southern Colorado that’s been captivating diners since its grand opening in July of 2023. Their mouthwatering meats will have you adopting the mantra of “eat, meat, repeat.” Krista Witiak stops by the new spot to talk to Ron Osbourn, the man behind what sets Ozzie’s Smokehouse apart from the competition.

When done right, BBQ isn’t just about the food; it’s about the love and passion that goes into every bite. This is something that Osbourn has been achieving since he was young and will leave you craving more!

Ozzie’s Smokehouse is located at 3330 Austin Bluffs Parkway, near the intersection with North Academy Boulevard. The restaurant is open every day except Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can be reached at (719) 354-4376. To look at their full menu and catering options, visit ozziessmokehousebbq.com.