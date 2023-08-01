(SPONSORED) — The BBQ aroma filled the Loving Living Local studio today with the brand-new Ozzie’s Smokehouse. Owner and Chef Ron Osbourne brought a wide selection of delicious flavors for Jen and Nova to try.

It’s been a dream for Ron for several years opening his first ever BBQ location. This Spring the opportunity presented itself and together with his wife, Kim, they decided to open Ozzie’s at the location previously operated by Billy Sims BBQ.

Ozzie’s Smokehouse style of BBQ is a blend of traditional regions. They smoke meats and prepare sides, fresh daily with menu options available to take away and even cater for any event.

