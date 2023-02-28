(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Well in Colorado Springs recently re-opened with four new vendors! One of which is Shovel Ready at City Aud, a workforce development program out of the City Auditorium. Krista Witiak visits the food hall downtown, giving us the latest on the first-of-its-kind advanced hospitality and culinary apprenticeship program.

Shovel Ready is designed to give students the tools to experience first-hand on-site culinary learning and develop skills pertinent to advancing our region’s food scene while developing a workforce for our greater community.

For more information about Shovel Ready at City Aud or if you are interested in participating in the program, visit communityculturalcollective.org. To find out all that The Well offers, head online to wellinthesprings.com.