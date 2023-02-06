(Pueblo)

The king of the Kabob & Gyro, Shah’s, can help you with your Super Bowl Party for 2023. With a wide range of Gyro’s to choose from, there really is something for everybody.

Loving Living Local host Nova met with Shah’s owner Andrew Shah, who prepared a green chile gyro and the Philly cheese steak gyro. Shah’s started out as a food truck in 2016, then opened its Pueblo location in 2018. Shah’s is planning to expand another location in Pueblo West, which is coming soon.

The flavors that Shah’s combines with delicious combinations taste incredible, and really bring a taste of Greece to Southern Colorado. To check out more menu items and to find out more information about having Shah’s cater your Super Bowl party, head to their website at pickupshahs.com.