(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Luchals, a southern comfort seafood restaurant in Colorado Springs, is well-known for its reputation for making diners happy with its authentic cuisine and one-of-a-kind ambiance. Not only do they serve up mouthwatering dishes, but they also cater to those with gluten-free dietary needs. As we enter the final days of Black Business Month, we had the privilege to hear from Executive Chef and President Chantal Lucas and Customer Service and Catering Rep. Sade Armstrong as they offer a glimpse into the unique culinary offerings exclusive to southern Colorado.

To take a look at the menu or learn more about the restaurant’s expansion and Fountain opening, visit Eatluchals.com.