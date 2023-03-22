(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Formosa Bites brings authentic Taiwanese flavors reminiscent of its famous night markets to The Well in Colorado Springs. The menu is curated with familiar favorites and new interpretations of traditional dishes! Krista Witiak meets owner Terry Hsieh at the food hall to experience the happiness you can taste.

Check out Formosa Bites’ social media at facebook.com/formosabitesco to learn more about what’s happening with the Taiwanese restaurant. Visit wellinthesprings.com for a look at their full menu!