(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Folklore Irish Pub brings true character to the Colorado Springs community. Loving Living Local Host Nova, got the chance to experience the downtown location on Friday morning’s show.

The old Lucky Dumpling restaurant has now been transformed into a traditional local watering hole, co-owned by Chef Brother Luck and Sean & Inez Fitzgerald.

Folklore offers a wide variety of drinks where customers can dine and socialize with friends and family. The pub really brings the feel of hospitality which is partnered with the “proper pub grub” menu, featuring items from Shepherd’s Pie to Brother’s unique twist on a scotch egg.

Brunch will be soon starting at Folklore with its welcoming patio, staff, and selected menu items. Folklore also has weekly music which you can enjoy, plus a connected Cocktail parlor nestled within the building called The Tipperary.

Folklore combines the warmth and hospitality of Ireland with delicious food and good times, which is the perfect recipe for an awesome evening.

Also, raise a glass to the generous Happy Hour with half-off appetizers and drinks, served Monday to Friday! For all the details on Folklore Irish Pub head to the website, linked above.