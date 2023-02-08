(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re continuing our food week on Loving Living Local with another option for your Superbowl party. Bad Daddy’s Burger is launching its Truffalo Wings for a limited time, available for four days — February 9-12 which you should certainly get your hands on!

Bartender Brandon Nelson of Bad Daddy’s Colorado Springs location brought in other menu items for the Loving Living Local hosts to sample. Anyone wanting to watch the game will have Happy Hour options at the Briargate Pkwy location with a wide range of food options on the menu plus the many TV’s to catch the game on.

If your hosting your own Superbowl party you can also order ahead with carry-out options for all your friends and family. The Truffalo Wings are definitely going to be a crowd-pleaser to make your Superbowl event even tastier!

For all the menu information, hours of the Bad Daddy’s Colorado Springs location, and take-out options head to the Bad Daddy’s Burger website.