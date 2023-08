(SPONSORED) Flying Pig Farm cultivates community and biodiversity in Manitou Springs, hosting students of all ages as they connect with land, food, and natural systems.

Barak BenAmots, director at Flying Pig Farm, appeared on Loving Living Local to talk about programs coming up this fall and winter. Learn more today at www.flyingpigmanitou.wordpress.com.

Flying Pig Farm is part of the Give! Pikes Peak class of 2023 – for more information visit www.givepikespeak.org.