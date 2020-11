Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The holidays are just beginning and many people will travel for Christmas. Colorado Springs Airport is ready to do all they can to ensure a safe travel experience during times of Covid-19.

This morning, Aidan Ryan, Marketing and Communications Manager, COS Airport, joins us with some helpful information on what you can expect this holiday season when traveling through the COS Airport.

To learn more, visit: FlyCOS.com