Fly Frontier Airlines at the Colorado Springs Airport

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Air travel continues to return steadily, and the Colorado Springs Airport is still seeing increases in boarding, which is no surprise with multiple airlines, non-stop flights to major hubs, plus connections to hundreds of destinations. So when it comes to fall travel might want to start looking at those tickets sooner rather than later!

Gambling, fine dining, nightlife, whatever fun your feeling, the Colorado Springs Airport and Frontier Airlines want to get you there, especially if there is Las Vegas!

For more information about Colorado’s small airport, head to flyCOS.com.