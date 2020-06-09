Float your worries away at Levity Float Center! Their float pods are sure to help you unwind and loosen up any tight muscles. For more information, go online to float4levity.com.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Float your worries away at Levity Float Center! Their float pods are sure to help you unwind and loosen up any tight muscles. For more information, go online to float4levity.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.