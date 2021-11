Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s a sport that is one-of-a-kind. Is it lacrosse? Is it golf? Nope, it’s called “FlingGolf,” and Ken Pytluk, the FlingGolf Senior Ambassador, showed Loving Living Local’s Keni Mac the ropes at the Pine Creek Golf Club!

Over 1,200 courses throughout the country now host FlingGolf, and the sport’s popularity is on the rise.

For more information about FlingGolf or how you can play, head to flinggolf.com.