Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The weather is cooling but that doesn’t mean it’s time to relax your fitness.

Hally Brooke of Live Nourished Coaching and Training came in studio to show us five minute routines that make it easy to stay on track.

You can click to watch the morning workout, but if your interested in the evening workout, just email Hally at Hally@livenourishedcoaching.com or head on over to the website LiveNourishedCoaching.com