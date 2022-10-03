(SPONSORED) — Fossil Craft Beer has partnered with Kola-Bird, a joint venture between Firebird Chicken and UNcommons Food Trucks, to bring you an exclusive 5-course dinner and beer pairing!

Event details:

  • Who: Fossil Craft Beer, Firebird Chicken Sandwiches, UNcommons food truck
  • What: Fossil and Kula-Bird 5 Course Dinner and Beer Pairing
  • When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022
    • Time: 6-9 P.M., dinner starts at 6:30 P.M.
  • Where: Fossil Craft Beer Company, 2845 Ore Mill Road #1 Colorado Springs, CO 80904
  • How: www.eventbrite.com/e/asian-beer-house-din-din-tickets-412407410667
    • Tickets: $75

Check out Firebird Chicken Sandwiches online at firebirdeats.com.