(SPONSORED) — Fossil Craft Beer has partnered with Kola-Bird, a joint venture between Firebird Chicken and UNcommons Food Trucks, to bring you an exclusive 5-course dinner and beer pairing!
Event details:
- Who: Fossil Craft Beer, Firebird Chicken Sandwiches, UNcommons food truck
- What: Fossil and Kula-Bird 5 Course Dinner and Beer Pairing
- When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022
- Time: 6-9 P.M., dinner starts at 6:30 P.M.
- Where: Fossil Craft Beer Company, 2845 Ore Mill Road #1 Colorado Springs, CO 80904
- How: www.eventbrite.com/e/asian-beer-house-din-din-tickets-412407410667
- Tickets: $75
Check out Firebird Chicken Sandwiches online at firebirdeats.com.