Firehouse Subs stopped by Loving Living Local to make sammie’s with Sammy on Tax Day for their Tax Day Special. Plus, Sammy told us how you’re always serving a good cause when you’re eating Firehouse Subs good food, thanks to the chains Public Safety Foundation Mission.



Read about Firehouse Subs’ mission(s) below and learn more by clicking here. –> firehousesubs.com



Firehouse Subs Mission: To carry on our commitment to and passion for hearty and flavorful food, heartfelt service and public safety.



Public Safety Foundation Mission:

“The Foundation’s mission is dedicated to providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations.



-Total Foundation Amount Donated in Colorado: $902,214

-Total Foundation Amount Donated in Colorado Springs-Pueblo: $160,547



Brothers and former firefighters founded Firehouse Subs in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1994. They took their passion for food, love for serving others and their family’s decades of first responder service and created Firehouse Subs.



A portion of every sale at all U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants benefits the Foundation, as a result of Firehouse Subs and Firehouse Subs suppliers together will donate a portion of purchases to the Foundation for the purchase of lifesaving equipment, with a minimum donation of $1 million.



To date, the Foundation has granted more than $67.5 million in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.”