Have you ever had a eureka moment? Well, one local food truck chef certainly has! Chef and owner of Firebird Chicken Sandwiches Joe Bosworth is making us feel all warm inside with his business partner Jess Guare, sharing how they’ve got one of the most fire food trucks in Colorado Springs.

Firebird now has two mobile units; one parked full-time at Bierworks in Woodland Park and the other still around town serving the Colorado Springs area.

Ready to give these fried birds a try? Head to firebirdeats.com or check them out on social media for the latest menu and whereabouts.