Find yourself wining-and-dining with 100 self-pour taps at Beasts and Brews in Colorado Springs!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Beasts and Brews in Colorado Springs is a butcher shop, full-service restaurant, the largest self-pour taproom in the country, and it’s all located on the city’s north side! Krista Witiak takes a look at what you can expect if you find yourself wining-and-dining at the restaurant and taphouse.

Beer is good, but beers are better! Beasts and brews is a community taphouse with 100 self-pour taps featuring local beers, wines, ciders, spirits, kombuchas, coffee, and more!

Enjoy a variety of self pour local brews, perfected classic cuisine, and witness an unforgettable view of the mountain landscape.

For more information or to take a look at what’s on tap or the menu, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local