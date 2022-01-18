Find yourself wining-and-dining with 100 self-pour taps at Beasts and Brews in Colorado Springs!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Beasts and Brews in Colorado Springs is a butcher shop, full-service restaurant, the largest self-pour taproom in the country, and it’s all located on the city’s north side! Krista Witiak takes a look at what you can expect if you find yourself wining-and-dining at the restaurant and taphouse.

Beer is good, but beers are better! Beasts and brews is a community taphouse with 100 self-pour taps featuring local beers, wines, ciders, spirits, kombuchas, coffee, and more!

Enjoy a variety of self pour local brews, perfected classic cuisine, and witness an unforgettable view of the mountain landscape.

For more information or to take a look at what’s on tap or the menu, click here.